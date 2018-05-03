press release: Join us for Downtown Sun Prairie's Artful Wine Walk on Thursday, May 3, from 5-9p.m. Sample unique wines and delicious appetizers, while enjoying interesting art and live music! Individual tickets are $30.00; Designated Driver tickets are $10.00. This year's Artful Wine Walk is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and New Perspective Senior Living - Sun Prairie.

Event Registration will take place from 4:30-7:00p.m. at the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main Street.