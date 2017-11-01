press release: Artful Women, sponsored by the Wisconsin Women’s Network, celebrates the 31st year of providing a venue for women artists to exhibit their work. Fifty six artists are showing their work from 10/29/16 – 12/1/17 in the Skylight Gallery in the Surgical Waiting Room at University Hospital, 600 Highland Ave.

Please join us for a reception and awards ceremony on Sunday November 19 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM in the G5/2 Clinics Lobby.