press release: Rock N Roll Hall of Famer and legendary former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle is all about the music. When he put together "The Artimus Pyle Band" he wanted the band to be a proper representation of the true Skynyrd spirit, one that would do justice to those incredible songs that Ronnie Van Zant wrote and sang with such conviction. With impeccable timing, soaring guitars, and gut wrenching vocals, The Artimus Pyle Band is a true and proper tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band that has been the soundtrack to so many lives.

Artimus represents an important part of the incredible rollercoaster history of one of America's

greatest bands, playing drums during their pinnacle years of 1974-1977 and then again for the

Tribute tour of 1991. The show on October 19 will fall on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of five people including Lynyrd Skynyrd’s founder Ronnie Van Zant. During this show Artimus will stop to address the audience to give concert goers an in depth accounting of what transpired the night of the crash and the implications it had going forward.

Playing all the hits including Tuesday's Gone, Sweet Home Alabama, Gimme Three Steps, Travelin' Man, That Smell, Simple Man, Free Bird, Don't Ask Me No Questions, I Know A Little, Whiskey Rock-A-Roller, and much more!

*Tickets are $35.00. VIP Package $75.00. Available at Barrymore Theatre Box Office.