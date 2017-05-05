Artisan Gallery Pop-up

press release:

Join us at Studio Paran, 2051 Winnebago St.

Artisan Gallery is collaborating with Studio Paran and artist Richard Jones, for a pop-up show opening on Friday, May 5th with an event to coincide with MMOCA's Gallery Night. The show will be at Studio Paran on Madison's east side through May 31st and will feature work by Richard Jones, Kelli Hoppmann, Allan Servoss, Mary Hood, Ryan Myers, Rick Hintze, and Jose Sierra. This collection of artists reflects a sampling of the diversity of work Artisan has to offer while complementing the thoughtful and elegant glass work of Studio Paran. We are excited to be in downtown Madison for this marked event. Please stop by on Friday, May 5th for an evening of art, glass blowing demonstrations, and refreshments. The collection will be on view throughout the month of May.

