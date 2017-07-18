Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo

Google Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Join artist Bob Elland from Artist & Craftsman Supply for a monthly demo using both new and classic mediums and materials found at your local art supply store. Learn more about the medium, ask questions - and try it out for yourself! All are welcome to drop by.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Crafts
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-07-18 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-08-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-08-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-08-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-08-15 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-09-19 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-10-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-10-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-10-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-10-17 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-11-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-11-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-11-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist & Craftsman Supply Demo - 2017-11-21 18:00:00