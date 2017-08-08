Artists & Critics: Can we Bridge the Aisle?

press release: The Cap Times is bringing together a panel of artists and critics to talk about some of the things that get Madison’s arts community fired up —negative reviews, complimentary tickets, diversity among artists and critics, and conflicts of interest. Theater critic Lindsay Christians will moderate the panel, whose members are: • Cat Capellaro, arts editor of Isthmus • Aaron Conklin, theater critic for Madison Magazine • Mike Fischer, theater critic for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel • Sarah Marty, producing artistic director for Four Seasons Theatre • Dana Pellebon, Madison-based director and actor • Sara Young, director of communications for American Players Theatre.

There will be a meet-and-greet at 6:30, and beer and wine will be on sale at the theater.

This event is free.

Tues. Aug. 8 - 7pm