press release:Seven-time Grammy Award®-winning country group Lady Antebellum takes their recently released sixth studio album Heart Break (Capitol Records Nashville) to the big screen on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. (local time) with “Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum.”

Giving fans up-close-and-personal access from the comfort of their local movie theater, the multi-platinum trio (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott) will share a rare side as they perform new music for the first time including their current Top 10 hit “You Look Good,” along with additional offerings of new songs mixed with renditions of their biggest hits, interview footage captured exclusively for this event, and more.

Tickets for “Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum” can be purchased online beginning Friday, June 23 by visiting FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices.