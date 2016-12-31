Artpop

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Artpop Party, 9:30pm – 1:00am | $60

Ring in the New Year at MMoCA with the POP of bottles of bubbly from around the world! Ticket includes a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, your choice of two pours of wine, plus grooves from DJ Jean Le Duke, hors d’oeuvres from Fresco Chef Chris Myers, champagne for a midnight toast, and a balloon drop!

  • Party is held on the first floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
  • Proper identification will be required and guests must be 21+ to attend.
  • Fresco reserves the right to refuse service to any guest that is underage, unable to produce valid ID, or appears to be intoxicated.
  • No refunds will be given.
New Year's Eve

608-257-0158

