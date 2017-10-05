Arts & Resistance Through Craft (or How to Write a Better Political Poem)

press release: Workshop with Angie Trudell Vasquez

4-weeks: Thursdays, October 5-26, 6:30-8:30pm

Please bring one poem to the first session on any topic. Together students will write four more poems through the 4-week session and compile a chapbook. We will focus on craft not content in this poetry workshop, and explore how employing white space, caesuras, the em dash and elliptical poetry can strengthen your poems. We will read and study C.D. Wright, Simon Ortiz, Allison Adelle Hedge Coke, Adrienne Rich and Jean Valentine.

The cost is $100 for non-members, and only $90 for members.