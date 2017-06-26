Arts & Crafts for the Summer
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Jovita's Treasures will host a variety of arts and crafts for kids - painting, paper sculptures, marbling, and more! This event goes all week, so if you don't have time to finish your project, come on back the next day. For ages 8-12. Registration required – call 266-6395 or register online.
