press release: JUNE IS BUSTING OUT ALL OVER during Arts on Point Galley Weekend, June 1-3

in the lively artists community of Mineral Point, an architectural and cultural gem 45 miles southwest of Madison: 22 art galleries open 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, Sunday til 5 with show openings, artist receptions,demonstrations & munchies plus a line up of weekend events: Improv performance, "The Pines" at the Opera House, organic farmers market, quirky art parade, classic film "Casablanca" on the big screen, art workshops for kids & families, movie-themed dining specials, wine tasting, street musicians, 80's dance party, and more. Visit this friendly, inclusive, art-filled community, "one of the 20 best small towns to visit" according to Smithsonian Magazine. ArtsOnPoint.com