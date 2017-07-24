Arts Workshops

press release: Looking for something fun and creative to do this summer? Come check out the Impact Youth Center open workshops that include daily options of art, dance, photography, videography, and music lessons. Activities will vary each week based on upon youth interest and teacher availability.

Open to Middle and High School Students

Mondays 1-5 PM, June 12 - August 7, 2017

Impact Youth Center (across from the Breakwater), 6406 Bridge Road, Monona

Cost: FREE

For more information please contact Hannah at impactyouthcenter@ globalpresence.com or call 608-255-5558