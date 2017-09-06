#artsatuw
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
This special exhibition highlights the extraordinary talent and broad scope of the Art Department faculty. Often ranked among the best in the nation, the UW–Madison Art Department has a distinguished history of providing exceptional education in the visual arts within the context of a major research university and a vibrant intellectual community.
Info
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events