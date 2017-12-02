2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting Area, December 2- January 6

press release: ArtWorking is a Madison-based nonprofit that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities. The organization celebrated 10 years of service in the fall of 2016. ArtWorking is the creative and professional home to nearly 30 local artists, many of whom own and operate their own small businesses. Artists create a diverse range of paintings, prints and drawings, as well as handmade goods and products that are based on their original designs. All profits from the sale of fine art and products go directly to the artists and their businesses.