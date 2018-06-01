As Nature Intended

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: As Nature Intended: Closing Night Art Gallery FUNraiser

Primates Incorporated and 608 Arts have teamed up to create an unforgettable gallery month. Attend the closing night for this FUNraiser for Primates Incorporated by viewing artwork donated by many local artists under the theme “As Nature Intended”. Purchase artwork at a flat rate. Proceeds benefit Primates Incorporated, the much-needed nonprofit monkey sanctuary located near Westfield (www.primatesinc.com). 

FB event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1047406045411982/

5p-9p, Friday, June 1, Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Free entry; 21 & up

Stone Barone and The Mad Tones perform 6:00p-8:00p

To donate artwork to this event, please contact Amy at amy@primatesinc.com or Lisa at 608arts@gmail.com.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
