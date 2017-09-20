press release: Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir has become an overnight sensation, with Dyrd I daudathogn (“In the Silence”) breaking all records to become Iceland’s fastest-selling debut album by a domestic artist. At the Iceland Music Awards, Ásgeir made an impressive sweep of the board, picking up Best Pop/Rock Album, Best Newcomer, Award for Online Achievement, and the Public Choice Award. The album recalls the heavenly vocals of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and light electronic touch of British glitch pop sensation James Blake. In Iceland, the unusual poetry of the lyrics have attracted almost as much attention as the music itself, in part because they are mostly written by Ásgeir’s 72 year old father. The songs themselves, however, are all Ásgeir: light and airy, inset with his distinctive melancholic voice, their vibrancy elevates their appeal far beyond the folktronica tag.