Ashbringer, Chaosophy, Order of the Jackal

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Specializing in equal parts brutality, melody and the ethereal,

Ashbringer's black metal metamorphosis began in 2013 as the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Nick Stanger. Several releases and several tours later, they have perfected their craft, which will be unveiled in early 2018.

*Ashbringer is: Nick Stanger (guitar, vocals), Nathan Wallestad (bass), Ian Sutherland (drums), Cormac Piper (keyboards)

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-819-8777
