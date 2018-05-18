Ashley Mitchell, Ranting Thespian, Timber Finn, Reconsiderate, Nonfinite, Honest Abe & Michael the Sax Man

Locker Room Sports Bar 1810 Roth St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Retro Naive variety show. Free.

press release: Ashley Mitchell - Singer songwriter that is also a cat that is also a human

Ranting Thespian - Singer songwriter, hat game on point

Timber Finn - Singer songwriter; loves metal, named after wood

Reconsiderate - Rhymes, beatboxing, looping - listen and get woke

Nonfinite, Honest Abe, Michael the Sax Man - 8-bit beats and grooves, rhymes, improv saxophone

The Locker Room is flow toy friendly. Hoops, poi, etc. welcome!

