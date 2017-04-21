press release: Painter Ashley Sheridan, who recently moved to Madison, will open an art show of her vivid, unusual work on Friday, April 21, at CLUCK the Chicken Store in Paoli, with an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

Her work includes big, bold chicken portraits inspired by the colors and styles of couture clothing designers. Some of the work, which is also influenced by Indigenous Australian art and design, was first exhibited in Sydney, Australia, as part of a solo show entitled The Arrogant Chook.

Sheridan recently returned to the U.S. after living in Sydney Australia for 14 years. Her show at CLUCK, called Fashionista-Chickenista, is her first U.S. exhibition. She studied at Memphis College of Art; Studio Art Center International in Florence, Italy; UW-Milwaukee; and National Art School in Sydney.

The show will run through the beginning of June. CLUCK is located at 6904 Paoli Road in Paoli. The event is free. Two other Paoli galleries, The Artisan Gallery and Zazen, will have art openings the same night

Friday evening’s art openings are the kick-off to a weekend of Celebrate Spring in Paoli events. For details about CLUCK’s other events go to www.cluckthechickenstore.com. For information on events throughout Paoli, go to www.visitpaoli.com.