Ask the Editor

Google Calendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:WRITER'S CRAFT TALK

Michelle Wildgen: Ask the Editor

We're bringing back this popular craft talk for 2017! We're also adding a social hour to the event--so bring your dinner and eat with fellow writers before the craft talk begins (at 7pm). It's a great chance to meet other writers, trade writing tips, talk about favorite books, or even just browse our smALL Press Library.

The process of submitting your work to literary journals is daunting, and sometimes simply confusing, to every writer. What should a cover letter say? What writing grabs an editor and what makes us start to skim? How does one kind of rejection stack up against another? And most of all, just what do editors DO with your work once you press “send?”

Tin House Magazine Executive Editor and Madison Writers' Studio co-founder Michelle Wildgen will give you the low-down about sending out your work to lit mags. Join us for a discussion of how the editorial process works, do’s and don’ts of sending out your work, what really matters and what you can stop worrying about.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Arts Notices

Visit Event Website

608-556-7415

Google Calendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Ask the Editor - 2017-01-09 18:30:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer