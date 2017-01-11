press release:WRITER'S CRAFT TALK

Michelle Wildgen: Ask the Editor

We're bringing back this popular craft talk for 2017! We're also adding a social hour to the event--so bring your dinner and eat with fellow writers before the craft talk begins (at 7pm). It's a great chance to meet other writers, trade writing tips, talk about favorite books, or even just browse our smALL Press Library.

The process of submitting your work to literary journals is daunting, and sometimes simply confusing, to every writer. What should a cover letter say? What writing grabs an editor and what makes us start to skim? How does one kind of rejection stack up against another? And most of all, just what do editors DO with your work once you press “send?”

Tin House Magazine Executive Editor and Madison Writers' Studio co-founder Michelle Wildgen will give you the low-down about sending out your work to lit mags. Join us for a discussion of how the editorial process works, do’s and don’ts of sending out your work, what really matters and what you can stop worrying about.