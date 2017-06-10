Ask the Experts

press release:Learn about the process of buying a home or condo for the first time in a casual setting. Bring your questions for a variety experts in retail banking, mortgage, insurance, investments and real estate agents as available. Leave with a better understanding of what to expect when buying for the first time, guidance on how to plan and other financial advice to consider when establishing a savings plan and timeline to buy.

We hope to spread the word to reach those who want to learn more and get serious about a plan toward home or condo ownership. If you’re interested in hearing more from someone at Bank Mutual about why this is important, please let me know and I’d be happy to put you in touch.