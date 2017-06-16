press release:

At Kunugigaoka Junior High School, Assassination Classroom class 3-E is the lowest of the low. With abysmal test scores and no future prospects, theyve been given up on and hidden away from the main campus at the top of a deserted mountain. But when a super-powered tentacled creature with a thirst for destruction becomes their new teacher, theyve got a brand new assignment to get them inspired about school: take him out.

In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, the murderous monster behind the lectern will teach his students everything he knows about the assassination game. Should some eager beaver prove to be a Grade-A assassin, he or she will save Earth from extinction and collect a hefty reward. But theyd better study up, because their saboteur sensei has already taken out most of the moon, and our planet is next on his list!

screening permission and image permission of Funimation, www.funimation.com

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.