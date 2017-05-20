Assassination Squad, Shitizen, Villainy of Thieves, The Dividing Line
6 Pak Presents
Assassination Squad -ex korean now chicago punks, check em out! https://asssquad.bandcamp.com/
Shitizen-Chicago hc punks! https://asssquad.bandcamp.com/
Villainy of Thieves-mad city ska punks https://villainyofthieves.bandcamp.com/
And The Dividing Line - mad city punk rockers composed of many awesome bands!
6 Bucks at the door, bring ur dancin boots! show starts at nine pm sharp!
