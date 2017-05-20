Assassination Squad, Shitizen, Villainy of Thieves, The Dividing Line

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

6 Pak Presents

Assassination Squad -ex korean now chicago punks, check em out! https://asssquad.bandcamp.com/

Shitizen-Chicago hc punks! https://asssquad.bandcamp.com/

Villainy of Thieves-mad city ska punks https://villainyofthieves.bandcamp.com/

And The Dividing Line - mad city punk rockers composed of many awesome bands!

6 Bucks at the door, bring ur dancin boots! show starts at nine pm sharp!

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

608-575-9976

