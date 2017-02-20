press release:

Monday, February 20: 6:30-7:30 PM

Tuesday, February 21: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 22: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 22: 7:45-8:45 PM

Astronomy in the Air

NASA’s SOFIA aircraft hosts a telescope over eight feet wide. The telescope studies the universe in infrared light which unveils mysteries in planets, comets, asteroids, star formation and more. In this program, we’ll explore fun aspects of infrared light, I’ll share my experiences flying on SOFIA, and we’ll explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door (if it's not sold out). Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.