At the River I Stand
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Tuesday Night Movie and Discussion
Free and open to the public
This film chronicles the Civil Rights Movement's climax – the two-month period in Memphis, Tennessee
leading up to the tragic death of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.
“It reveals how the Black and labor movements both win by struggling together” --Julian Bond, Chair, NAACP
Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 6:30 p.m., Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Room 104
Sponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison
