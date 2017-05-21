Atlas Improv Company: The New Set

Google Calendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00

Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The New Set returns for another mad scramble before summer grabs hold of your collar-stays and doesn't let go. This month a new batch of Madison's best-sighted comedians will dip their hand into the bucket of topics and pull out their newest set. Flounder, fail, or flourish, you'll want to see whatever they improvise.

Submit your topic now (https://goo.gl/forms/TjnnDIm0sEQdHocI3), or drop it in the bucket at the show, and watch the magic unfurl like a flag in a sand storm. $2.

Info

Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Comedy

Visit Event Website

608-259-9999

Google Calendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Atlas Improv Company: The New Set - 2017-05-21 20:00:00