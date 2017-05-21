Atlas Improv Company: The New Set
Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The New Set returns for another mad scramble before summer grabs hold of your collar-stays and doesn't let go. This month a new batch of Madison's best-sighted comedians will dip their hand into the bucket of topics and pull out their newest set. Flounder, fail, or flourish, you'll want to see whatever they improvise.
Submit your topic now (https://goo.gl/forms/TjnnDIm0
Info
Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map