Atlas Improv Company: The New Set

press release: The New Set returns for another mad scramble before summer grabs hold of your collar-stays and doesn't let go. This month a new batch of Madison's best-sighted comedians will dip their hand into the bucket of topics and pull out their newest set. Flounder, fail, or flourish, you'll want to see whatever they improvise.

Submit your topic now (https://goo.gl/forms/TjnnDIm0 sEQdHocI3), or drop it in the bucket at the show, and watch the magic unfurl like a flag in a sand storm. $2.