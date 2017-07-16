Atomic Veterans Recognition Day

Google Calendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

On June 14 the Wisconsin Legislature passed a resolution proclaiming July 16, 2017 to be Atomic Veterans Recognition Day in the State of Wisconsin.  In recognition of that proclamation, there will be a presentation in the Grand Hall at Capitol Lakes Retirement Center at 2 pm, July 16, 2017.  The program will feature a video presentation and remarks by Lincoln Grahlfs, regarding the significance of this occasion.  Lincoln, whose Ph.D. dissertation probes the recollections and attitudes of atomic veterans, is a board member and past vice-commander, National Association of Atomic Veterans. The program is co-sponsored by Veterans For Peace Madison Chapter, and is open to the public.

Info
Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Public Notices
Google Calendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Atomic Veterans Recognition Day - 2017-07-16 14:00:00