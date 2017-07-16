On June 14 the Wisconsin Legislature passed a resolution proclaiming July 16, 2017 to be Atomic Veterans Recognition Day in the State of Wisconsin. In recognition of that proclamation, there will be a presentation in the Grand Hall at Capitol Lakes Retirement Center at 2 pm, July 16, 2017. The program will feature a video presentation and remarks by Lincoln Grahlfs, regarding the significance of this occasion. Lincoln, whose Ph.D. dissertation probes the recollections and attitudes of atomic veterans, is a board member and past vice-commander, National Association of Atomic Veterans. The program is co-sponsored by Veterans For Peace Madison Chapter, and is open to the public.