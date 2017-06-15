Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

press release: Real Boy is the coming-of-age story of Bennett, a trans teenager with dreams of musical stardom. During the first two years of his gender transition, as Bennett works to repair a strained relationship with his family, he is taken under the wing of his friend and musical hero, celebrated trans folk singer Joe Stevens.

Please stay after the film for a panel discussion featuring the following panelists:

Prof. Finn Enke, Professor of Gender and Women's Studies, History, LGBTQ Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sawyer Johnson, Transgender Justice Program Coordinator, GSAFE

Kestrel, Trans Activist

Joanne Lee, Trans Advocate and Parent

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on the PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders, and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. Can't attend in person? Find Independent Lens on Facebook for information on our online Pop-Up events.

This series is a partnership between ITVS, WPT, and Madison Public Library.