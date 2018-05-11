Attack on Titan

press release:

Several hundred years ago, humans were nearly exterminated by giants. Giants are typically several stories tall, seem to have no intelligence, devour human beings and, worst of all, seem to do it for the pleasure rather than as a food source. A small percentage of humanity survived by enclosing themselves in a city protected by extremely high walls, even taller than the largest of giants. Flash forward to the present, and the city has not seen a giant in over 100 years. Teenage boy Eren and his foster sister Mikasa witness something horrific as the city walls are destroyed by a super giant that appears out of thin air. As the smaller giants flood the city, the two kids watch in horror as their mother is eaten alive. Eren vows that he will murder every single giant and take revenge for all of mankind.

The Hawthorne Anime Club gives teens and adults a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation with screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot. People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.