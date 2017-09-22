press release: Shoppers can spruce up their wardrobes at the Attic Angel Classic Clothing Sale September 22-23 and know they are benefiting Dane County youth needing mental health services. New and gently worn designer-label jackets, sports and cruise wear, dress for success suits, cocktail and formal gowns, coats and more will be sold at bargain prices Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. On Saturday, most merchandise will be reduced to half price for the entire day.

The annual shopping fun fundraiser at the Attic Angel Association office building, at the corner of Old Sauk and Junction Roads, features new clothing, at big discounts, from local boutiques including Chauette, Mainstream Boutique and Terese Zache Designs. In addition, neatly-displayed gently used clothing comes from the closets of Attic Angel volunteers, staff and friends. Purses, belts, shoes, scarves and other accessories round out the Classic Clothing Sale options.

“ Many shoppers arrive early on Friday to buy clothes just after the sale opens and then return on half-price Saturday to see what other bargains are available,” said Attic Angel marketing volunteer Nancy Latta.

This year, proceeds will primarily support Dane County nonprofits that provide mental health services for middle and high school youth. Profits from sales the last three years have been donated to reading programs for young children so they are ready for kindergarten.

The nonprofit Attic Angel Association, which includes more than 500 Attic Angel volunteers, has built a reputation for producing three distinctive bargain resales annually with profits benefiting local causes to support children and seniors. Attic Angel volunteers conclude the year with the Holidays Galore & More Sale, Nov. 3-4. For information: 662-8900 or www.atticangel.org