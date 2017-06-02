Attic Angel Sale

press release: Doors open at 8 a.m., June 2, for the iconic Attic Sale, Dane County’s largest two-day resale, at Keva Sports Center, Middleton. Early bird shoppers purchase a $10 ticket, starting at 7 a.m., to shop from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Friday. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at the Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Road.

The sale opens to the rest of the bargain hunters, at no charge, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 3. Nancy Latta, Attic Angel volunteer publicity chair, said the popular “all-you-can-stuff-in-a-bag ” event has been resurrected for the last hour on Saturday, from noon-1 p.m. “Shoppers pay $5 for a reusable bag and hurry to the display tables to grab items as fast as they can. It’s a blast and a bargain.”

The annual sale features more than 5,000 quality items, collected throughout the year, from homes of Attic Angel volunteers, friends, and area retail stores. The easy-to-navigate themed sections include household items, fine furniture, sporting goods, artwork, jewelry, toys and more. Master Card and Visa credit/debit cards are accepted. Clothing and winter holiday décor are saved for Attic Angel Association resales in September and November.

The popular sale attracts about 1,800 shoppers from a 200 mile radius looking to furnish entire homes and apartments, searching for quality antiques and jewelry or simply checking out the bargains. More than 300 Attic Angel volunteers are involved in some aspect of the sale.

This year, most proceeds from the sale, which typically nets between $80,000 and $100,000, fund non-profit Dane County programs that provide mental health services for middle and high school-aged youth.