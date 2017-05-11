press release: Screening of the landmark 1974 documentary Attica directed by Cinda Firestone--unavailable for 33 years, and having it's first screening in Madison.

About Attica

Social unrest in the United States hit a boiling point on September 9, 1971, when inmates at Attica State Prison — after months of protesting inhumane living conditions — revolted, seizing part of the prison and taking 39 hostages. The uprising resulted in the death of 43 people after troopers were called in to suppress the rioters. Three years later, Cinda Firestone released this monumental investigation of the rebellion and its aftermath, piecing together documentary footage of the occupation and ensuing assault with video from the McKay Commission hearings that criticized Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller’s handling of the incident and firsthand interviews with prisoners discharged after the event.

Unavailable for 33 years, Attica (Cinda Firestone, US, 1974) still is a sobering and revealing look into the heart of American justice, weighing the costs of institutional dishonesty and abuses of power against the price some will pay to retain human dignity.

Preservation of Attica was made possible by a grant from the Women's Film Preservation Fund of New York Women in Film & Television. (Description courtesy of atticathefilm.com)