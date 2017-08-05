press release:

This isn’t your everyday parking lot party. This is an Atwood neighborhood music fest! We'll be slinging our signature tacos, our famous fresh-squeezed Palace Margaritas (made with Sauza Blue Reposado 100% Blue Weber Agave), Deschutes Brewery beers, and Tito's Handmade Vodka drinks to keep you fueled through the entire set. Come by anytime after 1 p.m. for your favorite band, or hang out all day.

The Music Line-up

1:00 PM - Chloe and Jay - local Country Pop singers from Madison

2:30 PM - Declan Killeen Toomey - 7 year-old Madison area violinist

2:45 PM - Armchair Boogie - a Bluegrass/Jamgrass/Funkgrass band from Wisconsin

4:45 PM - Declan Killeen Toomey - 7 year-old Madison area violinist

5:00 PM - The Lower 5th - Midwestern Soul from Madison

7:45 PM - WheelHouse - an Americana and Bluegrass band from Madison

A party with heart

Atwood City Limits is a ticketed event with a portion of the proceeds supporting Assemble the Ensemble, a local program which helps provide musical instruments and music lessons to students in the community. We are proud to continue the tradition of our favorite neighborhood festival and excited we can do so for a great cause!

The Fine Print

Children 12 years old and under will be admitted to the festivities for free when accompanied by a parent.

Please do not bring outside food, drinks, or pets.

Your food and drink tickets may only be redeemed in the outdoor party area.

You are welcome to bring your own camp chair.

You may leave and come back.

We love being able to host this great neighborhood festival and can’t wait to see everyone there!