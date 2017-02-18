Audiology for All Ages

press release: University of Wisconsin Speech and Hearing Clinic Symposium. This Symposium is called "Audiology for All Ages."  It will be a fun, informative event for all ages that includes guest speakers on hearing and hearing loss across the lifespan, interactive breakout sessions on hearing technology, hearing protection, and tinnitus, free hearing screenings, free childcare, free snacks, and door prizes!  The speakers include Cynthia Fowler, Ph.D., Christi Hess, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, Audiology Graduate Students, and Amy Knott Kroll, Au.D., CCC-A.

The Symposium will be on Saturday February 18th from 9am-12pm at the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic (1975 Willow Dr, Madison, WI 53706). It is free to attend and there is free parking! We just ask that people register in advance so we have an idea of how many people will be attending. People can register on this website:

