Auralai

Google Calendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: With Stephanie Tschech providing a foundation of cello and voice, complemented by mulit-instrumentalist Nate Lehner, Auralai combines the best of classical beauty with pop-esque rhythm and melody. Stephanie's abstract but vivid lyrics, and complex yet catchy rhythms and melodies are often described as "transporting", sometimes haunting, sometimes hilarious, always fiercely engaging. No slave to both conventional songwriting and classical cello form, Auralai brings a much needed fresh breed of indie-pop music that is nothing short of captivating.

Info

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-259-1030

Google Calendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Auralai - 2017-02-18 20:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer