press release: With Stephanie Tschech providing a foundation of cello and voice, complemented by mulit-instrumentalist Nate Lehner, Auralai combines the best of classical beauty with pop-esque rhythm and melody. Stephanie's abstract but vivid lyrics, and complex yet catchy rhythms and melodies are often described as "transporting", sometimes haunting, sometimes hilarious, always fiercely engaging. No slave to both conventional songwriting and classical cello form, Auralai brings a much needed fresh breed of indie-pop music that is nothing short of captivating.

× Expand "So Heavy" by Auralai