Auteur: Ted Fendt

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

The Micro-Wave Cinema Series, curated by 2016 WFF Golden Badger Juror Brandon Colvin, highlights the most adventurous, provocative and beautiful work being made by American independent film­makers. The spring schedule has just been released! Click here for a full schedule. The series kicks off on February 12, 2017 with three films by filmmaker Ted Fendt, shown on 35 mm.

All screenings are free and take place on Sundays at 4070 Vilas Hall.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

