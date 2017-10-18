RSVP for Autumn Trees & Shrubs

press release: Whether you're after beautiful flowers, fruit, bark, form, or fall color, there is a small-scale tree or shrub to fit your needs. Stroll through the outdoor gardens with Olbrich Horticulturist Dan Schuknecht to find the best striking fall color, focusing on smaller-scale ornamental trees and shrubs suitable for the home landscape. You will see and hear about the standouts in foliage color, as well as seed and bark, that add autumn interest in a garden. He also will discuss care and cultural needs. Limited space; register early.

Wednesday, October 25, 5:30-7 pm

Registration Deadline: October 18

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-25