press release: In 2016, Standing Rock, North Dakota became one of the most watched places on earth. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe captured the world's attention through their peaceful resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline, which threatens Indigenous sovereignty and the drinking water of 18 million people. Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock captures the story of the Native-led defiance that forever changed how we fight for clean water, our environment and the future of our planet.

After the film, Professor Leah Horowitz will speak briefly about the current situation at Standing Rock, which she visited in March 2017.

Thursday, April 27th

7:00pm - 8:45pm

180 Science Hall, 550 N Park Street

Directed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Josh Fox, Academy Award nominated filmmaker James Spione and Digital Smoke Signals founder Myron Dewey. Written by Floris White Bull, Josh Fox and Myron Dewey. Executive Produced by Academy Award nominated Amy Ziering, Golden Globe nominated actress Shailene Woodley and Lauren Taschen. Advisors Floris White Bull and Douglas Good Feather. Featuring music from Nahko and Prolific the Rapper. Co-Produced by Kyle Cadotte, Deia Schlosberg, and Teena Pugliese.