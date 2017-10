press release: The public is cordially invited the Awesome Autumn Adventure on Friday, November 10th at The Woman's Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Hors d'oeuvres begin at 6 pm with entertainment and presentations with music at 7 pm. Michael Strelchek is our special guest speaker for this event with the theme, "Fire, Wind, Water, Weather to Ponder." Dessert will follow the program. Cost $5