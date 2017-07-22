Axkan, daddybear, DJs Ben Archive, ellafine

press release:

BODY TO BODY

Live performances from:

Axkan (Los Angeles, Omen Recordings)

daddybear (Madison, Undustrial Records)

and DJs Ben Archive and ellafine

Connections, 3737 E Washington Ave.

$7 cover/21 and up

Body to Body is a new event series from veteran (former) Inferno/Cardinal DJ Matt Fanale, promoter/DJ of the HaLO, DIY, and Chrome S:3 nights, and founder/organizer of the seven year multi-day goth/industrial Reverence Festival.

Body to Body will be showcasing a combination of live “dark” artists from the underground electronic scene and local/regional DJs, primarily highlighting new dance music from the EBM (Electronic Body Music) and techno genres, but also the classics that spawned today’s best new beats.

Los Angeles dark techno/industrial producer Axkan will be performing a live set, fresh off his festival appearances at Movement and Mexico’s Yolotl. Madison’s daddybear (aka Fanale, aka Caustic) will be performing his second live set of improvised EBM/techno, as well. DJs Ben Archive (Green Bay, Aftermath Productions) and ellafine (Madison, Music for the Masses, Going Underground) will be playing sets during the night as well.

The sounds and spirit of Inferno lives on two years after the club’s demise. Body to Body’s plan is to build on the legacy of the industrial and techno nights from the legendary local club, while also charting new ground.

DIY. Back to basics. Beats and basslines. Body to Body.

Let's have some fun.