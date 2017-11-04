B.J. Hollars

press release: After stumbling upon a book of photographs depicting extinct animals, author and UW-Eau Claire English professor B.J. Hollars became fascinated by the creatures that are no longer with us; specifically, extinct birds.  How, he wondered, could we preserve so beautifully on film what we’ve failed to preserve in life? Join Hollars for a reading from “Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds” as well as a conversation on what we can do to save threatened species, including ourselves.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
