press release: After stumbling upon a book of photographs depicting extinct animals, author and UW-Eau Claire English professor B.J. Hollars became fascinated by the creatures that are no longer with us; specifically, extinct birds. How, he wondered, could we preserve so beautifully on film what we’ve failed to preserve in life? Join Hollars for a reading from “Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds” as well as a conversation on what we can do to save threatened species, including ourselves.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival.