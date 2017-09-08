B the Change: Business as a Force for Good

press release: In today's world, companies are becoming more socially responsible and using the power of business to advance important social goals. To that end, Patagonia—in partnership with the Yale Center of Business and the Environment—recently published An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Certified B Corporations and Benefit Corporations. This publication provides useful guidance for entrepreneurs and companies that are considering incorporating as a Benefit Corporation and/or becoming B certified. To mark the publication of this guide, Patagonia & Yale are co-sponsoring a fundraiser to bring together local business leaders, legislators, lawyers, and entrepreneurs to engage in meaningful discussion about the future of business and the emerging role of Certified B Corporations and Benefit Corporations in Wisconsin and around the world. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to B Lab, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting Certified B Corporations and Benefit Corporations, and Clean Lakes Alliance, a Madison-based non-profit dedicated to improving and protecting the Yahara River watershed.

Speakers

Hilary Dessouky, General Counsel at Patagonia

Matt D’Amour, Co-Founder & CEO of Yumbutter

Abigail Barnes, Co-Founder & CEO of Allergy Amulet & Author of An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Certified B Corporations and Benefit Corporations