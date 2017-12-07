Baby Gym

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Weekly on Thursdays 12/7 - 12/21

Help your baby gain good pre-reading and writing skills and have fun at the same time! Baby Gym incorporates large motor activities with stories to develop body and mind. For babies aged 3 months to 18 months. Registration is first come, first served. Please pick up a nametag 15 minutes before the program begins.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
