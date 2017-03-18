press release: Bach Around The Clock is a 12-hour celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Held on the Saturday closest to Bach’s birthday, it offers all members of the musical community, from young students to seasoned professionals, the opportunity to perform selections by this sublime composer. This year’s BATC takes place in the sanctuary of St. Andrew’s Church, and will be opened with an organ work and a performance by the St. Andrew’s Chancel Choir, under the leadership of music director and organist Ken Stancer. The entire event will be recorded, and audio/video live streaming will be available for those unable to attend. Birthday cake will be served at midnight! This event is free and open to the public.

The month of March has been designated as the official ‘Early Music Month’ by the organization Early Music America <www.earlymusicamerica.org/endeavors/early-music-month>, and the Madison Bach Around The Clock is listed on their website as one of the many partners participating in this annual nationwide celebration.