Bach Around the Clock

to Google Calendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00

RSVP

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Bach Around The Clock is a 12-hour celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Held on the Saturday closest to Bach’s birthday, it offers all members of the musical community, from young students to seasoned professionals, the opportunity to perform selections by this sublime composer. This year’s BATC takes place in the sanctuary of St. Andrew’s Church, and will be opened with an organ work and a performance by the St. Andrew’s Chancel Choir, under the leadership of music director and organist Ken Stancer.  The entire event will be recorded, and audio/video live streaming will be available for those unable to attend. Birthday cake will be served at midnight! This event is free and open to the public.

The month of March has been designated as the official ‘Early Music Month’ by the organization Early Music America <www.earlymusicamerica.org/endeavors/early-music-month>, and the Madison Bach Around The Clock is listed on their website as one of the many partners participating in this annual nationwide celebration.

Info

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

to Google Calendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Bach Around the Clock - 2017-03-18 12:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer