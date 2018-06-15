× Expand Dick Ainsworth Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

press release: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society (BDDS) presents its 27th annual summer chamber music festival, Toy Stories, June 8 - 24, 2018. This festival features 12 concerts over three weekends, each weekend offers two different programs. Concerts will be performed in The Playhouse at Overture Center in Madison, the Stoughton Opera House, and the Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green.

Toys have sparked our imagination as children and we’re still inspired! Chamber music is a great vehicle for recapturing that spirit of imaginative play that came to us so easily as kids. Each of our programs is organized around our quirky take on iconic toys. And in celebration of our 27th season, we’ve scattered various “27s” across our programs.

In a rousing three-weekend festival, you'll hear great classical masterpieces and the best of contemporary works. A roster of musicians with national and international reputations guarantees fantastic performances. The venues are intimate: The Playhouse at Overture, the jewel box historic Stoughton Opera House, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green. Concerts are spiked with stories about the music, mystery guests, and even door prizes. It's chamber music with a bang! Led by artistic directors and performers Stephanie Jutt, flute, and Jeffrey Sykes, piano, 23 guest artists will perform, and one visual artist, will participate in the festival.

WEEK TWO

When we were kids, we sculpted entire worlds out of Play-Doh, a simple clay that’s infinitely malleable. Similarly, the key of C major or minor—the most basic of keys, the ”do” of “do-re-mi,“ in musical jargon—has proven to be infinitely malleable in the hands of great composers. PLAY DO(h), one of two programs our second week, features an incredible variety of music all in the key of C. Telemann’s gorgeous Trio Sonata in C minor for flute, oboe, and continuo opens the program. Slavic composer Bohuslav Martinu is represented by the jazzy suite in C Major from La revue de cuisine, a ballet in which kitchen utensils come to life, performed by a sextet of instruments and a dancer. The program concludes with Poulenc’s wild and crazy cantata Le bal masqué, based entirely in C, the work he considered his favorite. Play-Do(h) will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Friday, June 15, at 7:30 PM; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 17, at 2:30 PM.

Many composers wrote music about soldiers or were soldiers themselves; GI JOE is our second-week program dedicated to their music. Francis Poulenc served in the French army in WW I, but you’d hardly know it from listening to his rambunctious Trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano written shortly after his service. Kevin Put’s solo cantata Einstein on Mercer Street is a modern masterpiece about the most important scientist of the 20th century. Einstein’s work was seminal in the development of the nuclear bomb, though he himself was an ardent pacifist. He complained bitterly “they say even the bomb was my idea.” The program closes with a complete performance of Stravinsky’s masterpiece A Soldier’s Tale, a work that is “to be read, played, and danced,” featuring three actors and a dancer accompanied by a septet of instruments. GI Joe will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Saturday, June 16, at 7:30 PM; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 17, at 6:30 PM.

We’ve assembled an all-star cast for week two led by the astounding violinist Axel Strauss, winner of the Naumberg Award. Other notable guest artists include Calum Cook, principal cello in the Chicago Lyric Opera; clarinetist Alan Kay of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; and bassoonist Adrian Morejon from the Dorian Wind Quintet and the Curtis Institute. Bass-baritone Timothy Jones, an audience favorite, will be singing the cantatas of Poulenc and Puts and reciting in A Soldier’s Tale. We’ll have a Dynamite Factory artist, pianist Satoko Hayami from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with us. We’ll be joined by special guest Blake Washington, an award-winning hip-hop dancer.

Various ticket packages are also available starting at a series of three for $109.50, but only until June 1. First time subscriptions are ½ off. For tickets visit: http://www.overture.org/events/bach-dancing

For information visit www.bachdancinganddynamite.org or call (608) 255-9866.

Single general admission tickets are $43. Student tickets are always $10!

First time single ticket buyers who are River Valley Residents can purchase ½ off single tickets for the Sunday 6:30 performances. All single tickets must now be purchased from Overture Center for the Arts, www.overturecenter.org or (608) 258-4141 (additional fees apply), or at the box office. For information visit www.bachdancinganddynamite.org or call (608) 255-9866. Tickets are available at the door at all locations.