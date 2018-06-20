Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: An in-depth look at music will be held at the Arts + Literature Lab on Thursday, June 20th at 7:00pm.  A performance and discussion of American Haiku for viola and cello will feature Jeremy Kienbaum, viola and Trace Johnson, cello.  Two members of the Dynamite Factory will feature this work written by Brooklynite Paul Wiancko, in 2014.  This richly-textured duo for viola and cello incorporates Appalachian fiddling, percussive patterns, and Japanese folk-inspired melodies.  Suggested donation $5. Arts + Literature Lab is located  2021 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704  artlitlab.org.

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-556-7415
