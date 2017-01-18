Bachelor Flat

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

USA | 1961 | 35mm | 91 min.

Director: Frank Tashlin

Cast: Terry-Thomas, Tuesday Weld, Richard Beymer

Professor Bruce Patterson (quintessential uptight Brit Terry-Thomas) decides to lease the apartment of his fiancée (Celeste Holm) while she is abroad. Complications ensue when her teenage daughter (Weld) decides to visit. Tashlin’s hilarious CinemaScope sex romp comes complete with a pants-dropping finale and a jazzy early score from John (then Johnny) Williams!

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

608-262-3627

