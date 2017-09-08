Back to School Bash
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
press release: Black Earth Children’s Museum Back to School Bash
Celebrate the new school year with Black Earth Children's Museum at the Back to School Bash! Enjoy the exhibits along with some extra fun school-themed activities!
Friday, September 8, 2017
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Free for Members; $8 for Non-Members
Info
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515 View Map
Kids & Family