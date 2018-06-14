press release: A Madison Reunion Exhibit, 6/14-16, Wisconsin State Capital Rotunda

Madison's Call For Peace Drum & Dance Company presents: Back To The Future! Since 1990, a timeless journey, of dancing the dream, a new hope for humanity! An exhibition whose message has been presented here, and around the world for peace, justice, balance and harmony.

The exhibit traces a storyline pathway, taking you through an historical visual symphony of photographs and literature, and cultural items, that celebrates the rich diversity of the land, the people, places, events, and sustainable solutions, weaving each story on it's own, but in concert with each other.