Back to the Future

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

WUD Lakeside Cinema: Comedy about a 1985 teen (Michael J. Fox) who must unite his high-school-aged parents to save his own existence after being accidentally sent 30 years into the past. PG, 1985. Free.

press release: Let's celebrate the superior sounds of cinema with this summer film series, as WUD Film salutes movies with memorable soundtracks.

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
